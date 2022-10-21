The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Ventures has taken its first outside investment from J.P. Morgan. The venture capital firm is focused on consumer packaged goods, fintech, Web3 and health investments. Part of its new fund will support minority and underrepresented founders, TechCrunch reported as Hart unveiled the investment at the publication’s Disrupt event. J.P. Morgan is the anchor investor in Hartbeat Ventures. The bank did not disclose the size of the investment, but said it provided “the max allocation” through Project Spark, a J.P. Morgan initiative that focuses on firms led by women and people of color.”

Read More