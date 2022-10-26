IGN reports: “Warner Bros. Discovery has found its new DC leader and it’s none other than James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WB Discovery has tapped director James Gunn to become co-CEO of DC Studios, a new division at Warner Bros that will replace DC Films and oversee DC’s film, TV, and animation projects. According to the report, Gunn will focus on the creative side of the studio while Safran will handle the business and production elements. Gunn will also continue to direct projects exclusively for DC in his new role, while Safran will keep producing. Both now report to WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav directly.”

