Variety reports: “Disney is not currently in the market to buy another studio or network, chief executive officer Bob Chapek said. “We have the best creative teams, the best brands and franchises in the world,” said Chapek, speaking at the WSJ Tech Live 2022 conference Wednesday. “We’re quite happy to have the output level across our channels without having to be a buyer in the open marketplace.” Disney’s biggest content acquisitions came under its previous CEO, Bob Iger. In 2019, the conglomerate closed its $71 billion deal for 21st Century Fox assets, coming after earlier buying Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm.”

