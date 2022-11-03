The Hollywood Reporter reports: “MGM has launched an AI-powered tool that allows marketers and researchers to conveniently search through film and TV clips from the studio’s extensive library. At launch, the MGM Clip Locator allows users to locate specific lines of dialogue across the MGM library and filter results by criteria like actor and project title. Future updates to the service are expected to include additional search capabilities for specific objects and actions that appear across the MGM catalog. Use cases could include a researcher looking for every single clip of James Bond saying “shaken, not stirred” for a project, or an advertiser wanting to edit together clips of stars saying the phrase “hello” across multiple films for a brand campaign.”

