The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Anime specialty service Crunchyroll is joining forces with Sony Pictures and Japanese pay TV broadcaster Wowow to boost its original anime series output. The three partners unveiled a pact Thursday to work together on new content. The partners said the series produced under the pact will broadcast and stream on WOWOW in Japan, while launching on Crunchyroll in the more than 200 other countries and territories where the platform is active. Financial terms were not disclosed. The three companies’ first joint project will be the fantasy adventure series Bye Bye, Earth, based on a best-selling Japanese novel by Tow Ubukata (RWBY: Ice Queendom; Ghost in the Shell: Arise).”

