Variety reports: “The 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew 27.7 million viewers on Thursday when counting both linear viewing on NBC and streaming on sister platform Peacock. Last year, across all platforms, including its inaugural stream on Peacock, the parade drew 27.4 million viewers (25.4 million viewers on NBC alone), meaning 2022 got just enough of an edge on last year to land the parade’s most viewers in five years. The three-hour special that aired 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones and the 2 p.m.-5 p.m. repeat, plus digital viewership as well as streaming on Peacock, brought in a total of 27.7 million viewers and a 7.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen fast nationals provided by NBC.”

