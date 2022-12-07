Music Business Worldwide reports: “Animoca Brands, the parent company of The Sandbox gaming metaverse, has doubled down on its investments in the metaverse space after acquiring a majority stake in Pixelynx, a music metaverse gaming platform. The investment follows recent reports that Animoca is launching a $2 billion metaverse fund for developers. It also follows Animoca’s previous investment in Pixelynx exactly a year ago when it led the latter company’s $4.5 million seed investment round that was participated in by Solana Ventures, Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund, Hyperedge Capital, Republic Realm, and Sfermion.”

Read More