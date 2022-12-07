SHARE

Variety reports: “World-renowned athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe have launched A Touch More, a new production company that centers the stories of revolutionaries who “move culture forward.” Bird, a five-time Olympic gold medalist and basketball legend, and Rapinoe, a two-time FIFA World Cup-winning soccer superstar, created the company to “bring a touch more understanding, connection, entertainment, and conversation to the evolving media landscape” by amplifying narratives around identity, activism and underrepresented communities, including LGBTQ people, POC and women.”

