Music Business Worldwide reports: “Warner Music Group has announced a “first-of-its-kind partnership” with DRESSX, a digital fashion retailer, allowing its artists to design their own virtual fashion lines. The partnership will also see Warner Music investing in DRESSX as the major record label doubles down on its investments in the Web3 space. WMG did not disclose the size of its latest investment in a Thursday (December 15) release.”

Read More