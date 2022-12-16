Venture Beat reports: “Futureverse announced today it has merged eight Web3 companies together into one company to create an open metaverse ecosystem. The goal is to create a single collaborative metaverse ecosystem with the united goal of improving the Web3 and open metaverse experience. Aside from Animoca Brands, this is the first I’ve seen of anyone executing a rollup strategy involving both the metaverse and Web3.”
Futureverse Merges 8 Web3 Companies To Create An Open Metaverse Ecosystem
