Venture Beat reports: “Futureverse announced today it has merged eight Web3 companies together into one company to create an open metaverse ecosystem. The goal is to create a single collaborative metaverse ecosystem with the united goal of improving the Web3 and open metaverse experience. Aside from Animoca Brands, this is the first I’ve seen of anyone executing a rollup strategy involving both the metaverse and Web3.”

