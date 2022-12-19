IGN reports: “Avatar: The Way of Water has opened to an impressive $134 million domestic weekend box office victory alongside bringing in $435 million globally. As reported by Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water secured the third-biggest global opening weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it now sits behind only Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $442 million and Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $600 million.”

