NME reports: “The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ has overtaken Ed Sheeran to become Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time. According to the @chartdata account on Twitter, Abel Tesfaye’s hit single from 2019 now sits at a massive 3.332 billion streams on the service, pulling slightly ahead of Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’. The two songs remain the only pair of tracks to pass three billion streams on the platform.”

