VGC reports: “Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix has again used its New Year letter to promote its “aggressive” investment into blockchain games, claiming that recent volatility in the market could ultimately benefit its plans. Square Enix was one of the first major publishers to declare support for “blockchain entertainment”, which uses a form of digital ledger to effectively allow users to own, buy and sell digital items.”
Square Enix Believes Recent Blockchain Volatility Can Benefit Its Game Plans