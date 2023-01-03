Variety reports: “The music of hip-hop pioneers De La Soul — whose galvanizing 1989 debut, “Three Feet High and Rising,” is one of the genre’s greatest albums — will finally be available on streaming services for the first time on March 3, the group announced on Tuesday. The catalog, which has been held up for decades by complicated sample clearances and other legal issues, was acquired by Reservoir Media as part of its acquisition of the Tommy Boy Records catalog; Reservoir will distribute the catalog via its Chrysalis Records.”

