Tech Crunch reports: “Roku reached a new milestone in 2022, the company announced today, surpassing 70 million active accounts globally, an increase of nearly 10 million users year over year. The company had 60.1 million accounts in Q4 2021 and 65.4 million in Q3 2022. Roku also reported a 19% year over year jump in global streaming hours. It had 23.9 billion streaming hours in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 87.4 billion for the entire year.”

Read More