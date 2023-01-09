IGN reports: “Alongside reaching 32 million concurrently online users, Steam has also just surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time. The news was shared by SteamDB, and it shows the milestones were reached on Saturday, January 7, where the in-game concurrents were at 10,082,055 million and the concurrently online users – those who are simply on Steam but not necessarily playing a game – were at 32,186,301.”

Read More