The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Overheard, the social media brand with accounts dedicated to sharing eavesdropped conversations in locales like Los Angeles and New York, has been acquired by Doing Things Media. The all-cash deal will see Doing Things Media — the parent company of other social brands like Recess Therapy, which was behind last summer’s viral “Corn Kid” video — expand the Overheard brand into new cities and across content, products, events, licensing, and advertising.”

Read More