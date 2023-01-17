Digital Music News reports: “After long featuring two different tools for managing profiles and pages, Facebook is officially shutting down Creator Studio in favor of Meta Business Suite, urging users to migrate to the latter. Facebook is phasing out its Creator Studio dashboard-style interface in favor of Meta Business Suite and encourages users to switch over to manage their pages and profiles. Social media consultant Matt Navarra explained the plan’s details on Twitter as presented to users.”
Home Applications Facebook Shutting Down Creator Studio In Favor Of Meta Business Suite