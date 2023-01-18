The Verge reports: “Can’t fly to California for Coachella? No problem. You’ll still be able to stream the annual arts and music festival live from the comfort of your own home for at least another few years. YouTube and Coachella organizers Goldenvoice announced on YouTube’s official blog that they’ve renewed their exclusive partnership through 2026. As a result, fans around the world will continue to stream the festival live for free from YouTube as well as watch on-demand videos of performances.”

