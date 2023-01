BroadBand TV News reports: “Amazon and DAZN have agreed a global distribution partnership that will see DAZN’s D2C sports streaming service available as a new Prime Video Channel for an additional monthly fee. DAZN has launched today (January 19) in Spain and Germany through Prime Video Channels. Rollout will continue through 2023, with Japan next and more markets to follow shortly after. More information will follow later this year.”

Read More