Tech Crunch reports: “QuickNode, a blockchain deployment platform, has raised $60 million in a Series B round for an $800 million valuation, the company’s CEO and co-founder, Alex Nabutovsky, told TechCrunch. The round was led by 10T Fund, with participation from Tiger Global, Seven Seven Six Ventures and QED Investors, among others. This fundraise comes about 15 months after the company’s $35 million Series A round. In total, the firm has raised more than $105 million, Nabutovsky said.”

