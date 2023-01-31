Variety reports: “Roku and Fox Corp.’s Tubi are set to bring a big bucket of free, ad-supported content from Warner Bros. Discovery to their streaming platforms. Roku and Tubi are the first two partners for WBD’s new free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. The deals come after Warner Bros. Discovery in December announced that it was removing several shows from HBO Max — including “Westworld,” “The Nevers,” “Raised by Wolves,” “FBoy Island,” “Legendary,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “Head of the Class” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife” — to license them to third-party FAST partners.”

Read More