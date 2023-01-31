Music Ally reports: “Hume is one of the startups exploring the intersection of virtual artists, NFTs and web3 communities. Having raised $11.7m of funding last September, it has now splashed some of that cash on an acquisition. Hume has bought Blocktones, a startup that has been selling generative-audio NFTs, founded by producer Gino Borri – also the executive producer of Snoop Dogg’s recent collection of NFTs for The Sandbox. He’ll be staying on as president of Blocktones and Hume A&R.”

