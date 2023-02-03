Variety reports: “Amazon disclosed that its spending across TV, film and music content jumped 28% in 2022 — thanks in large part to pricey deals for the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” and fantasy epic series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The ecommerce company’s total expenses for video and music for 2022 were $16.6 billion, up from $13 billion in 2021, Amazon disclosed in its annual report filed with the SEC Friday, a day after reporting mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2022.”

