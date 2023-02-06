Variety reports: “Beyoncé has broken the record for the most Grammy wins of all time, with 32, after earning four awards from the Recording Academy in the 2023 proceedings. The award that put her over the top was a win for best dance/electronic album for “Renaissance.” Beyoncé was on hand at the arena to accept this one, unlike earlier in the CBS telecast, when she was not yet on the premises for the win that had her achieving a tie, when “Cuff It” got best R&B song and earned her win number 31.”

