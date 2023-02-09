CNBC reports: “Disney CEO Bob Iger said Thursday that “everything is on the table” with streaming service Hulu. Disney owns two thirds of the streaming service, which focuses on more adult-oriented general entertainment content such as the series “Only Murders in the Building” and the sci fi thriller “Prey.” Iger wants Disney to focus on its more family-friendly franchises, such as “Frozen” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

