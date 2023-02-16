PR Web reports: “Thred, a new blockchain commerce company that enables consumers to find digital assets worth owning, today announced the general availability of its consumer-focused search and discovery platform for NFTs. Thred is a trusted third-party platform that provides a vital connection hub between digital asset creators—including artists, influencers, and brands—and consumers interested in owning their NFTs.”
