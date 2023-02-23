Tech Crunch reports: “The Korean-language Netflix series “Squid Game” became one of the streaming service’s most popular shows of all time, thanks to the ability to subtitle or dub episodes in the viewer’s own language. Now, similar technology is coming to YouTube for the broader creator economy. YouTube announced today it’s rolling out support for multi-language audio tracks which will allow creators to add dubbing to their new and existing videos, helping them to reach an international audience.”

