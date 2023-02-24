GSM Arena reports: “Like many of its contemporaries, YouTube Music will soon be adding podcasts to its library of audio and video content. YouTube’s head of podcasting, Kai Chuk, confirmed to The Verge that the feature is arriving “in the near future.” Podcasts will be available to all users, free or Premium, and free tiers will get the usual ad-supported playback with background audio support. Audio-first shows will also get a special podcast badge to highlight them.”

