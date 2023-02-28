Music Ally reports: “We called this one in January! Although in truth, predicting that an artist whose Spotify audience had steadily grown to 95.2 million listeners would soon reach 100 million isn’t the boldest feat of soothsaying that’s ever been soothed or said. But yes: The Weeknd has become the first artist to have more than 100 million listeners on Spotify. The streaming service has confirmed that he hit the milestone yesterday (27 February) and at the time of writing he has just under 100.5 million.”

