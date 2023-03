Music Business Worldwide reports: “New York-based private equity firm Lyric Capital Group, parent company of Spirit Music Group, has successfully closed its second fund, with total commitments of approximately $410 million. In addition, the firm also raised senior debt financing to bring Lyric’s new deployable capital to over $800 million. Lyric says that it exceeded its funding target, with “support from a diverse group of new and existing institutional investors.'”

Read More