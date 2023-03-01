Deadline reports: “Neil Mohan, who took over as YouTube’s CEO last month after longtime chief Susan Wojcicki segued to an advisory role at parents Google and Alphabet, has outlined the company’s 2023 priorities. In a blog post, the longtime YouTuber touted progress in the company’s paid channels program. More than 6 million viewers paid for channel memberships on YouTube in December 2022, according to Mohan, up 20% from the prior year.”

