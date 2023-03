Variety reports: “BBC Studios has backed a new production label, Rebel Rebel Pictures, launched by Simon Shalgosky and Daniel Brookes. Rebel Rebel will focus on unscripted primetime and factual entertainment, aimed at both U.K. and international audiences. Shalgosky and Brookes have both spent decades in television, working across development and production with credits including “Love Island,” “X factor” and “Britain’s Got Talent.'”

