The Hollywood Reporter reports: “As James Gunn and Peter Safran reshape the DC universe at Warner Bros. Discovery, film and TV aren’t the only mediums where iconic characters like Batman, Harley Quinn and the Joker are taking on new lives. Thanks to an expansive, multiyear first-look deal with Spotify, DC has attracted new and returning fans to its rich IP — without being beholden to the intricacies of a mapped-out multiverse, the same actors portraying its characters or the costs of a typical high-wattage and effects-heavy superhero production.”

Read More