Tech Crunch reports: “Starting today, Netflix is giving TV users the option to customize the size and style of subtitles and closed captions. This update gives subscribers the ability to choose from three sizes — small, medium and large — as well as four styles/colors which include the default white text option, drop shadow (white text with black background), light (black text with white background) and contrast (yellow text with black background). The update will roll out to TV users globally by the end of today.”

