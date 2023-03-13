Digital Music News reports: “AI-powered music-marketing startup Unhurd (stylized as “un:hurd” as well as “unhurd”) has officially announced a seven-figure seed round. London-based Unhurd, which raised £250,000 two years back and launched its app last year, unveiled this latest round via a formal release today. Founded by former Universal Music artist-insight analyst Alex Brees, Unhurd says that it utilizes “proprietary technology and AI to turn music & social data into impactful promotional campaigns” for north of 25,000 acts from 129 nations.”

