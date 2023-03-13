Tech Crunch reports: “Although A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” stole the show this year with seven Oscar wins, Netflix was close behind with six wins thanks to the German war movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” (4), an Indian documentary short film “The Elephant Whisperers” (1) and the animated movie Guillermo’s Del Toro “Pinocchio” (1). If we were to also count Netflix’s non-original titles, “RRR,” an Indian action drama that streams exclusively on Netflix in most regions, won an Oscar for its original song “Naatu Naatu.'”

