The Hollywood Reporter reports: “APX Group, a New York-, Los Angeles- and London-based film, media and entertainment fund owned by a group of private financiers from the U.S., Italy, Spain and the U.K., has acquired a 50 percent stake in London-based Twickenham Film Studios, where the likes of The Italian Job, Beatles feature A Hard Day’s Night, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Iron Lady and Elizabeth: The Golden Age were made. A price tag was not disclosed.”

