Tech Crunch reports: “Amazon launched today its new interactive NCAA bracket feature on Fire TV, giving users the ability to create a bracket and track their progress throughout the March Madness tournament. Fire TV users can find the feature via the new dedicated March Madness hub on the home screen or by saying “Alexa, fill my bracket.” They can then select winners for each stage of the tournament and earn points for correct picks. Fire TV will also let users see how well they do against other participants.”

