The Hollywood Reporter reports: “As the global streaming business underwent a surprise, secular reassessment last year, Sony’s anime service Crunchyroll found the whole industry suddenly contemplating the same strategies it had been prioritizing for years. Out was the gusher approach to content spending in pursuit of limitless subscriber growth. In were financial discipline, multi-tiered subscription options and a more diversified approach to revenue generation.”
Home Applications Is Crunchyroll The Right Specialty Streamer For The Moment?