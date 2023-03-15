The Straits Times reports: “Anthropic, a Google-backed artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, is making its rival chatbot to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT available to businesses that want to add it to their products. The start-up, created in 2021 by former leaders of OpenAI, including siblings Daniela and Dario Amodei, said the chatbot, named Claude, has been tested during the past few months by technology companies such as Notion Labs, Quora and search engine DuckDuckGo. Quora, for instance, included the chatbot in an app called Poe, which lets users ask questions.”

Read More