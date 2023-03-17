Digital Music News reports: “Universal Music (which just recently purchased Hyperion Records) and Deezer (which in February unveiled a long-term Sonos Radio agreement) confirmed the streaming-focused collaboration this morning. For reference, Grainge kicked off 2023 by calling out the industry’s “bad actors” and bluntly declaring “that the economic model for streaming needs to evolve.'”
Home Applications Universal Music Group And Deezer Officially Confirm Artist-Centric Streaming Collaboration: ‘Music Is...