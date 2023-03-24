Music Ally reports: “People making videos for YouTube and social networks need background music that won’t get their content taken down or de-monetised for copyright reasons. That demand is what fuelled the rise of Epidemic Sound, with its creator-focused plans for production-music tracks. In recent years, it has also spawned a raft of startups looking to make licensing easier for creators: Lickd, Uppbeat, Thematic, Slip·stream and more.”

Read More