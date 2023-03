The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 shot up the Friday box office with $29.4 million from 3,855 theaters, including a huge $8.9 million in Thursday previews. The fourth installment in the marquee Lionsgate action franchise is now on course to open to $70 million-plus from 3,895 theaters, a franchise-best and more than enough to kill off the competition, including holdover Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Read More