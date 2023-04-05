The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Following the relaunch of Epix as MGM+ in the U.S. in January, Amazon unveiled on Wednesday that MGM’s streaming services will be rebranded as MGM+ International in key European countries. The company also announced that it had struck a “strategic content deal” with Lionsgate for “a significant package of premium films and television series” in support of the change.”
