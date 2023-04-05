Tech Crunch reports: “Major tech organizations are racing to ship generative AI tools. And yet, a few companies have remained silent, including Apple and Meta. Today, the organization led by Mark Zuckerberg said that it aims to use generative AI in creating ads for different companies by the end of the year. In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth, said that the company expects to ship tools to create ads with AI that helps a company make different images for different audiences.”

