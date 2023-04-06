Radio World reports: “Adthos is in the AI game with a “self-service, 100% AI-generated audio ad” offering. “Advertisers simply submit a short briefing via a self-service portal, and using AI technology, Adthos will generate the script, adding AI voices, sound effects and music, resulting in a fully AI-produced ad that’s available to be played out instantly,” the company says. The company said it uses multiple AI technologies including GPT-4 from OpenAI.”

