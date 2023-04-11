Variety reports: “Netflix is continuing to build out the “Stranger Things” franchise, with the streaming giant ordering an animated series set within the world of the show. Nearly all details about the show are being kept under wraps, aside from the fact that it was developed by Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions. Robles has previously created the animated shows “Random! Cartoons,” “Fanboy & Chum Chum,” and “Glitch Techs.'”

