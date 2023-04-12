Digital Music News reports: “Nick Cannon is joining Amp on April 24 as the host of ‘The Daily Cannon,’ a morning show co-hosted by Mason Moussette and Abby De La Rosa. The show will air M-F from 9am-12pm ET and 6am-9am PT. The new show is described as giving Cannon a platform to act as a cultural guide, headlining each show with personally curated R&B, hip-hop, and pop tracks, celebrity and culture news as well as interviews from artists, newsmakers, and other Amp creators.”
