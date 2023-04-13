Games Beat reports: “Adobe announced new versions of its family of video applications, including the fastest and most reliable version of Premiere Pro, which adds AI-powered text-based video editing to make life simpler for professionals and creators. Adobe made the announcement ahead of the NAB Show 2023 in Las Vegas. It also touted automated tone-mapping capabilities, plus dozens of under-the-hood improvements addressing top user requests.”
